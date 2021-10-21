Jimmy John’s Jimmy Chips Now Available at Walmart

For the second year in a row, Walmart will close its doors on Thanksgiving.
The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said in June it will close all U.S.-based Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Sam’s Club locations will also be shut for the day, as they have in previous years.
“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, EVP and chief operating officer for Walmart...
Comments / 0