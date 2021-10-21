CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Jimmy John’s Jimmy Chips Now Available at Walmart

By Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // Starting this month, fans of Jimmy John’s Jimmy Chips will be able to purchase the savory snacks for the first time at over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. Sold in new, large...

Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
On Milwaukee

Eat this now: Ponza Rotta from Jimmy's Grotto

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. For 75 years, Jimmy’s Grotto, 314 E. Main St., has cranked out homemade pizzas, earning itself the title of Waukesha’s Oldest Pizza Restaurant and, arguably more famously, Home of the Ponza Rotta.
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR magazine

Jimmy John's Introduces Beefy Black & Blue Sandwich for Limited Time

Jimmy John’s, The Sandwich of Sandwiches, is introducing its newest limited time offering, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to the Jimmy John’s menu at participating locations nationwide. “At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations. The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black...
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Quiznos, Jimmy John's launch meaty LTOs

While many fast casuals are focusing on plant-based offerings these days, Quiznos and Jimmy John's are doubling down on meat-packed sandwiches for their latest limited-time offerings, according to a pair of company press releases. Denver-based Quiznos has created the Bison Reuben, featuring premium bison from High Plains Bison, sauerkraut, swiss...
RESTAURANTS
grocerydive.com

Walmart steps up delivery, online alcohol availability as holidays near

Walmart is extending its delivery hours until 10 p.m. and adding delivery windows during the holidays, Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile for the retailer's U.S. division, wrote in a company blog post on Thursday. The retailer has also expanded the number of stores offering alcohol delivery to...
Mashed

Blue Cheese Fans Won't Want To Miss Jimmy John's Flavor-Packed New Sandwich

The distinctive flavor of blue cheese is the perfect complement for savory meat, with its particular tang and saltiness that melds with other flavors to bring a full blast of taste to your mouth. The slightly sweet, soft in texture, and undeniably unique cheese has been a divisive topic for foodies in the past, but it definitely has some die-hard fans. A specific blue cheese made in Oregon was even named Best Cheese in the World in 2020 (via The Independent).
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
franchising.com

The Habit Burger Grill Ignites Expansion with Nationwide Franchising

The Habit Burger Grill is revving up for more growth, poised to expand as a fine-tuned legacy brand with a bold future in franchising. The Southern California-based fast-casual favorite, backed by the leadership muscle of mega parent Yum! Brands, continues to build momentum with high demand and plans for record-breaking expansion, inking multiple area franchise development agreements for prime markets from coast-to-coast.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Costco Deli Just Brought Back These 3 Comfort Meals to Warehouses

Costco is the place to go for bulk bakery treats, bulk frozen items, and even bulk home goods. It's also a great place to pick up huge grab-and-go meals at the deli counter. The items that are available on any given day at the Costco deli vary depending on the store and the season. If you head to your local warehouse right now, you'll find a selection of comfort meals in stock just in time for the crisp fall days ahead.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

Walmart Will Close on Thanksgiving For the Second Year in a Row

For the second year in a row, Walmart will close its doors on Thanksgiving. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said in June it will close all U.S.-based Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Sam’s Club locations will also be shut for the day, as they have in previous years. “Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, EVP and chief operating officer for Walmart...
BENTONVILLE, AR
franchising.com

New Korean BBQ Chicken Taquito Rolls Into 7-Eleven® Stores

Customers Can Get Their Hands on This LTO Taquito In-store or Order Via 7NOW® Delivery. October 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - New this fall: bold flavors to a roller grill near you - because that's how 7-Eleven, Inc. rolls. Inspired by the awesome flavors of Korean BBQ, America's largest convenience retailer is putting a new, Asian fusion spin on its popular taquitos. The Korean BBQ Taquito features crispy flour tortillas filled with a juicy, all-white meat chicken tossed in a sweet but tangy Korean BBQ sauce and is wrapped in the crispy shell customers know and love.
IRVING, TX
Newnan Times-Herald

Little Caesars fails restaurant inspection

The Little Caesars in Newnan failed its Oct. 15 health inspection with a score of 65. The restaurant is located at 44 Bullsboro Drive. Jay Brar, district manager for Little Caesars, said the health inspection score resulted from several small technicalities. "It was a lot of small technical things, and...
NEWNAN, GA
EatThis

Walmart Is Limiting How Much Toilet Paper You Can Buy Amid a National Shortage

With at least one store in every state, Walmart is a go-to destination for household staples. But finding every item on your shopping list at Walmart may be difficult right now because the retailer is facing these five shortages. Now, the low-price chain is also limiting how much toilet paper customers can buy amid a national shortage.
Aberdeen News

Jimmy's Pizza re-introduces Smoked Pheasant Pizza

With pheasant opener right around the corner, Jimmy's Pizza is re-introducing its smoked pheasant pizza. Smoked pheasant pizza was first introduced in 2019, when they attempted an online show called "You Can't Put That on Pizza." It first appeared on Jimmy's menu in May of 2019. The pizza, which is...
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Chef Robert Kabakoff Brings More Flavor to Chick N Max

October 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - It’s been exactly one year since fast casual franchise Chick N Max welcomed Robert Kabakoff as its culinary director to help elevate the brand’s menu offerings. Today, the award-wining chef continues to share his vision and create gourmet flavor profiles that are differentiating Chick N Max in the industry.
WICHITA, KS
shefinds

McDonald's New Happy Meal Might Be The Most Shocking Change They've Ever Made, Like Ever

McDonald’s just gave notice to its customers that its Happy Meals will look a little different soon. No, the Illinois-based fast food chain announced won’t be taking away the french fries (phew), but they *are* taking away the plastic toys. While the 80s kid in us is sad to see the dolls and cars we collected in our youths disappearing from the McDonald’s experience altogether, we are lovin’ the company’s sustainability efforts.
ADVOCACY

