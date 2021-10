These Materials Stocks Can Protect Investors From Inflation. Exploring areas of the market that don’t get a lot of attention from the majority of investors can be a rewarding strategy, especially if you can pick up on a sector that is showing relative strength. For example, stocks in the Materials sector have been standing out as outperformers over recent weeks and could continue trending higher going forward, yet many of these companies are still flying under the radar. Since these businesses produce raw materials like plastics, fertilizers, concrete, and metals, their products are cyclical and could benefit from a strong economy in the coming months.

