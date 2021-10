Understand the differences between MWAA and AWS Glue to make an informed choice for orchestration needs. AWS released Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) a while ago. Apache Airflow is an open-source job orchestration platform that was built by Airbnb in 2014. Since then, many companies started using it and adopted it for various use cases. It is a workflow orchestration tool that allows users to run jobs sequentially and logically at a scheduled time or as an ad-hoc execution. Thanks to its architecture that does not rely on embedded storage that users can’t control, people can externalise a queueing service and metadata storage outside Airflow so that you can design your Airflow stack to be horizontally scalable.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO