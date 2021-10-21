CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Form 8-K DOW INC. For: Oct 21

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. •GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23; Operating EPS1 was $2.75, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago period. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.52 per share, primarily related to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Simpson Manufacturing For: Oct 25

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS. Quarterly net sales of $396.7 million, an increase of 8.9% year-over-year. l. Gross margin of 49.9% increased from 47.6% in the prior year period. l. Quarterly income...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Seagate Technology Holdi For: Oct 22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. –GAAP operating margin of 18.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 20.1%. –GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35. –Raised the quarterly cash dividend...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Inc#Net Income Attributable#Operating Income#Deferred Income#Streetinsider Premium#Eps#Ebit
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K UNION PACIFIC CORP For: Oct 21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. “The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results,” said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP For: Oct 20

1 Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision in the Company’s securities. This presentation also includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions, but the absence of such words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based upon our management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or outcomes may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a wide range of factors. Such risk factors include, among others: uncertainty as to the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; political and economic uncertainty, including the possibility of declines in global economic conditions or the stability of credit and financial markets; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the United States Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, and other changes pertaining to banking, securities, taxation, financial accounting and reporting, and environmental protection and our ability to comply with such changes in a timely manner; possible effects of changes in real estate markets and interest rates, which may affect our net income and future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including investment securities; risks related to disruption of management time due to integration activities related to the Merger (as defined on the following slide); the risk of possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of litigation; the risk that the Merger could have an adverse effect on our ability to retain customers, retain and hire key personnel and on our operating results and business generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of the pre-Merger companies, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected, or that the we may not be able to successfully integrate the businesses of the pre-Merger companies; the risk that we may be unable to achieve synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Merger or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies or benefits; the risk that operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K or other filings made with the SEC and are available on our website at https://www.broadwayfederalbank.com/financial-highlights and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CAMBRIDGE BANCORP For: Oct 19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation October 19, 2021 NASDAQ: CATC Parent of Cambridge Trust CompanyExhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation October 19, 2021 NASDAQ: CATC Parent of Cambridge Trust Company. Contents 03 Company Profile 07 Financial Highlights 20 Strategic Focus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Idorsia announces financial results for the third quarter 2021 – company progressing and launch preparations in key markets well underway

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Business highlights. Five Idorsia affiliates in key European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RedHawk Holdings Corp. For: Oct 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2021. REDHAWK HOLDINGS CORP. (Exact name of registrant as...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Enphys Acquisition Corp. For: Oct 08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 8, 2021. Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Cayman Islands. 001-40879. 87-2010879. (State or Other...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATIO For: Oct 18

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrandSouth Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results. GREENVILLE, SC, October 18, 2021. GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “GrandSouth”), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank announced today that net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MyMD Pharmaceuticals, For: Oct 26

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals President Chris Chapman, M.D. Named. Medical Honoree of the Year by the Arthritis Foundation. MyMD’s lead drug candidate, MYMD-1, is being developed to target aging and related...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy