Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives EU Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Chemotherapy for Patients with HER2 Negative, Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Junction or Esophageal Adenocarc

 5 days ago

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based combination chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HER2-negative...

