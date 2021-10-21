Rogers Communications (RCI) Reports Q3 EPS of Cdn$1.03

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CIT Group (CIT) click here.
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amkor Technology sees...
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.17 million.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.70, $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.78. Revenue for the quarter came in at $396.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.29 million.
Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.41 million versus the consensus estimate of $121.43 million.
AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, versus $0.65 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
