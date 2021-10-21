CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tier One Silver Applies for Drill Permit for Additional 200 Drill Holes at Curibaya Project

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB: TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for an extension of its drill permit at the Curibaya project...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Drilling Commences at the Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Drilling at Slumber will encompass up to 1,500 m in 6-8 RC drill holes.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Provides Drilling Update and Defines Additional Drill Targets Along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its fall drill program and to announce that it has defined several new gold targets on the never-before-explored western part of its Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding") in central Newfoundland. Assay results are pending for all drill holes.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cruz Battery Metals Secures Drill Contractor for the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7 ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris") to begin a drill program shortly on the ~5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sampling program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
NEVADA STATE
dallassun.com

8,004 m Infill Drilling Completed at the Fully Permitted La Mestiza Open Pit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG)(OTC PINK:CNDGF) is pleased to announce completion of an 8,004 m infill drilling programme on the fully permitted high-grade La Mestiza Open Pit Mineral Resource at La India Project, Nicaragua. The drilling programme has tightened drill spacing to 25 m along strike and 50 m down-dip in the zones that have the potential to support open pit mine development. The drilling is expected to upgrade the existing open pit gold mineral resource to the indicated category for the potential inclusion in future pre-feasibility or feasibility studies of the Company's fully permitted La India Gold Mine Development Project.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Curibaya Project#Streetinsider Premium#Tslvf#Cambaya#P Geo#Qp
StreetInsider.com

Gungnir Outlines Near-Surface Conductors Outside of Rormyrberget Nickel Resource; Assays Pending for Eight Drill Holes at Lappvattnet

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") reports results from a recently completed ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its Rormyrberget nickel project, located 40 kilometres west of the Company's high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map).
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
resourceworld.com

Element 29 drills 383.75 metres of 0.71% CuEq at the Elida Copper Project

Management will host a webcast at 2:00 pm ET October 19, 2021 to review the Project. Element 29 Resources Inc. (“Element 29” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ECU | OTCQB: EMTRF) is pleased to announce results from the first two drill holes of a six-hole, 4,000 metre drilling program in progress at its 100% owned Elida Copper Project (“Elida” or “the Project”) located in central Perú. See Figure 1.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Summa Silver Commences Drill Program at the Historically Producing High-Grade Silver-Gold Mogollon Property, New Mexico

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the high-grade silver and gold Mogollon Property, New Mexico.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Northstar Resumes Drilling at Miller Gold Property and Reports Additional Phase IIA Drill Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has commenced a 2,400 metre, Phase IIB diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned flagship Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bam Bam Adds Second Drill at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a Second Drill Rig is being added at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County Nevada. Falcon Drilling has been engaged to drill 914 m (3000 ft) of core. The second drill rig is being added to expand the footprint of the Porphyry Copper deposit at Majuba.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Wallbridge hits gold on first drill hole at Casault in Quebec

The first reported hole of thirteen drilled this summer into exploration targets on the Casault property in northwestern Quebec returned 2 metres grading 6.85 grams gold per tonne starting from a depth of 254.4 metres, Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM) says. “We thought the Casualt property is a prospective area and...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Discovers Additional Lithium Drill Targets in Clayton Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the geophysics survey completed on Scotch Creek's Highlands West lithium project, has identified three high-priority drill targets. The targets were identified by Scotch Creek's technical team by analyzing the results of the detailed Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) survey, completed over a portion of Scotch Creek Ventures Highland claims within Clayton Valley, Nevada.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

New Mexico drilling permit roundup: Five new drilling permits approved

Five new drilling permits and nine permits for plugging wells were approved between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17 by the Oil Conservation Division of the state's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. Of the new drilling permits, Colgate Operating LLC — a subsidiary of Colgate Energy — was approved for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Getchell Gold Corp. Reports on Drill Results, Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-09, part of the ongoing 2021 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Kinetiko engages drilling contractor for SA project

The three well programme at the Korhaan project in South Africa will test the gassy sandstones and coalbed methane horizons. Perth-based explorer Kinetiko Energy has engaged a drilling contractor for a three-well programme at the Korhaan project in South Africa, it said on Octob...
StreetInsider.com

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Commence Diamond Drilling Grey River JV Project, Southern Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (jointly "the Alliance") are pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Grey River JV gold project (the "Project") on the south coast of Newfoundland. The Project is targeting high-grade gold mineralization similar in style to the Pogo gold deposit in the Tintina Belt of Alaska.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Loncor drills 19.10 metres of 4.11 g/t gold at Imbo Project, DRC

Loncor Gold Inc. [LN-TSX; LONCF-OTCQX; LO51-FSE] reported further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD025 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit intersected 19.10 metres grading 4.11 g/t...
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy