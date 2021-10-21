Tier One Silver Applies for Drill Permit for Additional 200 Drill Holes at Curibaya Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7 ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris") to begin a drill program shortly on the ~5,500-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sampling program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

