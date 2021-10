News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today presented positive interim data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, in an oral presentation at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Virtual Congress 2021, held from October 19-22, 2021. These follow-up data from five Type II (late-infantile to juvenile) patients in the low-dose cohort and the initial two Type II patients in the high-dose cohort demonstrate an encouraging safety profile and a consistent dose-response in disease biomarkers across the evaluation period.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO