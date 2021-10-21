Quest Diagnostics sees slowdown in COVID-19 testing in fourth quarter

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.

