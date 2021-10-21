CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

American, Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday warned mounting inflationary pressures could overshadow strong holiday demand and delay a complete return to profit. Both the Texas-based carriers posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the third quarter, but said rising fuel prices as well as higher labor...

