American, Southwest flag inflationary risks after reporting a travel rebound

The U.S. added only 194,000 jobs in September per Friday’s DOL report, far below the expected 500,000. Labor force participation also declined, keeping payrolls well below the pre-covid trend, exacerbating labor shortages, and laying the groundwork for more wage inflation. The disappointing report sent Treasury yields—and overall inflation expectations—higher Friday, but has the past year anchored rate expectations artificially low? And how will investors react when they rise in earnest? Commodities meanwhile have broken out and, paired with continued supply chain concerns, are adding fuel to the inflationary fire. On the international stage: China has added power rationing—yet another factor likely to exacerbate global supply chain shortages—to its real estate woes, and producer prices are at a decade+ high in Japan. Could inflation be on the horizon for the world’s yet-unaffected third-largest economy?

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO