News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bitfury Top HoldCo B.V. (“Bitfury”) to make monthly purchases between June and December 2022 of 4,000 to 8,000 Bitfury next generation mining rigs that will each produce approximately 195 TH/s of hashing power and consume approximately 6.3KWh to 6.5KWh of electrical power. In aggregate, upon delivery in accordance with the terms of the agreement, these mining rigs are expected to be capable of producing hashrate of approximately 5.4 EH/s to 10.9 EH/s. The agreement provides for a maximum purchase price of $6,250 per machine (approximately $32.05/TH).

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO