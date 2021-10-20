CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmore Car Museum to Host Spooky Scavenger Hunt for Halloween

By Chelsea Rose
 8 days ago
Sure, trick or treating is fun. Coming home with buckets that are overflowing with candy feels like a kind of accomplishment. But, have you ever done a spooky scavenger hunt?. For families wanting to shake things up this Halloween, the Gilmore Car Museum is hosting a scavenger hunt experience over four...

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

