Maybe so, but Wainwright certainly knows how to pace a concert, and the performance he gives borders on the operatic, pushing his voice to highs and lows that seem sometimes to defy the odds. And he knows how to be on stage, using his body to dramatic effect, most notably when he’s at the piano: as a song closes, he holds a pose for some seconds, head tilted backwards, perfectly still, eyes gazing heavenward. He surely loves the sound of his own voice – you don’t sense a man given to self-doubt, not these days anyway, and though he has a nice line in self-deprecation you know he doesn’t really mean it. And he knows that we know he doesn’t really mean it. It’s Rufus, the guy with a large crown motif and the initial R on the back of his jacket!

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO