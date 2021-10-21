CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Gene transfer of MRCKÎ± rescues lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury by restoring alveolar capillary barrier function

By Jing Liu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute Lung Injury/Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ALI/ARDS) is characterized by alveolar edema accumulation with reduced alveolar fluid clearance (AFC), alveolar-capillary barrier disruption, and substantial inflammation, all leading to acute respiratory failure. Enhancing AFC has long been considered one of the primary therapeutic goals in gene therapy treatments for ARDS. We previously...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Epithelial NELF guards intestinal barrier function to ameliorate colitis by maintaining junctional integrity

Well-orchestrated transcriptional programs in intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) are essential for maintenance of optimal mucosal barrier functions, whereas the contribution of elongation-related mechanisms to barrier function remains unknown. Here, a combination of genetic and genomic approaches defined a critical role of IEC-intrinsic negative elongation factor (NELF) complex in maintenance of epithelial homeostasis. By direct occupancy at endogenous gene loci, NELF sustained expression of a subset of genes related to junctional integrity. As a result, epithelial NELF deficiency results in subdued levels of these junction-related genes and excessive IEC necroptosis in vivo secondary to commensal microbial invasion. In a colitis model, NELF-deficient mice exhibited severely impaired barrier integrity characterized by increased intestinal permeability and significantly exacerbated intestinal inflammation with lethal consequences. Our findings reveal the protective function of the NELF complex against intestinal damage and inflammation and suggest that elongation represents a biologically important step in defining IEC transcriptome.
CANCER
Nature.com

SIRT2-mediated deacetylation and deubiquitination of C/EBPÎ² prevents ethanol-induced liver injury

Protein acetylation has emerged to play pivotal roles in alcoholic liver disease (ALD). Sirutin 2 (SIRT2) is a nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+)-dependent deacetylase involved in the regulation of aging, metabolism, and stress. However, the role of SIRT2 in ALD remains unclear. Here, we report that the SIRT2-mediated deacetylation"“deubiquitination switch of CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein beta (C/EBPÎ²) prevents ALD. Our results showed that hepatic SIRT2 protein expression was negatively correlated with the severity of alcoholic liver injury in ALD patients. Liver-specific SIRT2 deficiency sensitized mice to ALD, whereas transgenic SIRT2 overexpression in hepatocytes significantly prevented ethanol-induced liver injury via normalization of hepatic steatosis, lipid peroxidation, and hepatocyte apoptosis. Mechanistically, we identified C/EBPÎ² as a critical substrate of SIRT2 implicated in ALD. SIRT2-mediated deacetylation at lysines 102 and 211 decreased C/EBPÎ² ubiquitination, resulting in enhanced protein stability and subsequently increased transcription of C/EBPÎ²-target gene LCN2. Importantly, hepatic deacetylated C/EBPÎ² and LCN2 compensation reversed SIRT2 deletion-induced ALD aggravation in mice. Furthermore, C/EBPÎ² protein expression was positively correlated with SIRT2 and LCN2 expression in the livers of ALD patients and was inversely correlated with ALD development. Therefore, activating SIRT2-C/EBPÎ²-LCN2 signaling pathway is a potential therapy for ALD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
SCIENCE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Acute Kidney Injury: A Role for Prebiotics & Probiotics?

In acute kidney injury (AKI), the kidneys suddenly fail and are no longer able to sustain their vital functions. This is a serious life-threatening emergency, but is generally considered treatable and reversible, often without long-term consequences in individuals with no other comorbidities. AKI typically occurs in patients living with chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capillary#Lipopolysaccharide#Res#Mrck#Afc#The Na#Lps#Ali Ards
Nature.com

Longitudinal functional imaging of VIP interneurons reveals sup-population specific effects of stroke that are rescued with chemogenetic therapy

Stroke profoundly disrupts cortical excitability which impedes recovery, but how it affects the function of specific inhibitory interneurons, or subpopulations therein, is poorly understood. Interneurons expressing vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) represent an intriguing stroke target because they can regulate cortical excitability through disinhibition. Here we chemogenetically augmented VIP interneuron excitability in a murine model of photothrombotic stroke and show that it enhances somatosensory responses and improves recovery of paw function. Using longitudinal calcium imaging, we discovered that stroke primarily disrupts the fidelity (fraction of responsive trials) and predictability of sensory responses within a subset of highly active VIP neurons. Partial recovery of responses occurred largely within these active neurons and was not accompanied by the recruitment of minimally active neurons. Importantly, chemogenetic stimulation preserved sensory response fidelity and predictability in highly active neurons. These findings provide a new depth of understanding into how stroke and prospective therapies (chemogenetics), can influence subpopulations of inhibitory interneurons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association of psychological variants with functional outcomes among people with spinal cord injury

This study aimed to investigate the association of psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, among people with spinal cord injury (SCI). An observational study was conducted at the university hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thirty patients, including 19 males (63.33%) and 11 females (36.67%) with a history of traumatic SCI, aged 18"“30 years, 1"“3 years postinjury T2 and below, with motor complete paraplegia, permanent neurological loss, and the ability to rise from sitting and stand for at least one minute, were included in this study. The Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), and Fear Avoidance Belief Questionnaire-Physical Activity (FABQ-PA) were used to assess the psychological variants of participants. The Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) and Walking Index of Spinal Cord Injury (WISCI-II) were used to assess the functional outcomes. Psychological variants showed a strong negative correlation with functional outcomes (p < 0.05) among people with SCI. In addition, a significant difference was found between females and males with SCI for the scores of psychological variants and functional outcomes. Psychological variants, including fear, anxiety, and depression, were found to be strongly and negatively associated with functional outcomes, including measures of functions and physical performance, and were especially higher among females than males with SCI. Thus, a higher level of fear, anxiety, and depression results in a lower level of measures of functions and physical performance among people with SCI. Depression is the strongest factor that affects the functional outcomes most among people with SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sake yeast induces the sleep-promoting effects under the stress-induced acute insomnia in mice

Sleep deprivation induces adverse effects on the health, productivity, and performance. The individuals who could not get enough sleep temporarily experience the symptoms of an induced acute insomnia. This study investigated the efficacy of sake yeast in treatment of acute insomnia in mice. The results of this study showed that sake yeast induced a significant dose-dependent wake reduction, a rapid eye movement (REM) and a non-REM (NREM) sleep enhancement during the first 6Â h after the oral administration of sake yeast with locomotor activity and core body temperature decreases under the stressful environment in a new cage. In fact, the wake amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h were significantly reduced after the oral administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The NREM sleep amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The REM amount at 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle, but not at 3Â h. The previous study suggested that the sleep-promoting effects of sake yeast could be referred from the activating effect of adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR). In summary, the sake yeast is an A2AR agonist and may induce sleep due to its stress-reducing and anti-anxiety properties. Further verification of the involvement of adenosine in the pathophysiology of insomnia is needed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NKX2-1 controls lung cancer progression by inducing DUSP6 to dampen ERK activity

The RASâ†’RAFâ†’MEKâ†’ERK pathway is hyperactivated in the majority of human lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). However, the initial activating mutations induce homeostatic feedback mechanisms that limit ERK activity. How ERK activation reaches the tumor-promoting levels that overcome the feedback and drive malignant progression is unclear. We show here that the lung lineage transcription factor NKX2-1 suppresses ERK activity. In human tissue samples and cell lines, xenografts, and genetic mouse models, NKX2-1 induces the ERK phosphatase DUSP6, which inactivates ERK. In tumor cells from late-stage LUAD with silenced NKX2-1, re-introduction of NKX2-1 induces DUSP6 and inhibits tumor growth and metastasis. We show that DUSP6 is necessary for NKX2-1-mediated inhibition of tumor progression in vivo and that DUSP6 expression is sufficient to inhibit RAS-driven LUAD. Our results indicate that NKX2-1 silencing, and thereby DUSP6 downregulation, is a mechanism by which early LUAD can unleash ERK hyperactivation for tumor progression.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Nerve-specific extracellular matrix hydrogel promotes functional regeneration following nerve gap injury

Nerve transection requires surgical intervention to restore function. The standard of care involves coaptation when a tension-free repair is achievable, or interposition of a graft or conduit when a gap remains. Despite advances, nerve gap injury is associated with unsatisfactory recovery. This study investigates the use of a decellularized, porcine nerve-derived hydrogel filler (peripheral nerve matrix, PNM) for conduits in an 8"‰mm rat sciatic nerve gap model. The decellularized tissue maintained multiple nerve-specific matrix components and nerve growth factors. This decellularized tissue was used to formulate hydrogels, which were deployed into conduits for nerve gap repair. Nerve recovery was assessed up to 24 weeks post injury by gait analysis, electrophysiology, and axon counting. Deployment of PNM within conduits was shown to improve electrophysiologic response and axon counts compared with those of empty conduit controls. These results indicate that PNM has potential benefits when used as a filler for conduits in nerve gap injuries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterizing non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors with and without in-hospital rehabilitation

This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of physiological metabolite levels on serine uptake, synthesis and utilization in cancer cells

Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
CANCER
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

AA amyloid in human food chain is a possible biohazard

AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

E3-ligase knock down revealed differential titin degradation by autopagy and the ubiquitin proteasome system

The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy