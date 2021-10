A music teacher who was fired from a Catholic school in New York City because he married his boyfriend has accused the Brooklyn Diocese of “capricious” discrimination.Matthew LaBanca was removed from his role at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Queens and as music director at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Manhattan on 13 October after someone informed Diocese officials that he’d entered into a same-sex marriage in August.“I’m stripped of both of my jobs, all of my employment, my health insurance and, most importantly, the community life that has meant so much to me, not because of my work performance...

RELIGION ・ 32 MINUTES AGO