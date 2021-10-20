THIEF WALKS IN HOUSE, TAKES KEYS, AND STEALS CAR IN SILVERTON WHILE MOTHER, AND CHILDREN ARE SLEEPING

COLUMBUS,OH – On October 4, 2021 at 2:44pm, two suspects walk up to the black 2009 Chevy Malibu parked at 2204 Parkwood Ave. A suspect checks to see if the vehicle has been left unlocked. Once confirming the vehicle is unlocked, then a second suspect enters the vehicle and drives away as the owner of the vehicle exits the store. The second suspect then accelerates to flee the scene striking an innocent citizen walking to the store. If you have any information that would help identify these suspects please contact Det. Beard at 614-645-2091, bbeard@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO