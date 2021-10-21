CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain 15-Year Obligacion Auction

 5 days ago

The figures displayed in the calendar represent the average yield on the Obligaciones del Estado or ODE auctioned. Spanish ODE bonds have maturities of above...

pv-magazine.com

Spain’s renewables auction: Do troubled waters benefit the fishermen?

Capital Energy has once again prevailed in the second renewable energy auction held under Spain’s new methodology. The company was awarded 1.548 GW (1.540 GW of wind and 8 MW of solar) – all of the capacity it was competing for – according to preliminary results that the company shared with pv magazine.
investing.com

Spain September inflation at 13-year high on soaring energy prices

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish inflation hit a 13-year high in September, propelled by electricity, fuel and clothes prices, official data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday, confirming early data released two weeks ago. Consumer prices rose 4% year-on-year in September, the fastest pace since September 2008, according...
pv-magazine.com

Spain’s renewables auction: Problem or opportunity?

With official results of Spain’s auction now published, it is time to take stock. For the first in time in the history of Spain’s auction program, photovoltaics does not cover all of the offered capacity. Just 5.75 MW of a 300 MW reserve set aside for small projects was awarded, and another 600 MW reserve for facilities already at an advanced stage of development saw just 21.9 MW awarded to distributed generation projects.
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
US News and World Report

7 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

The best growth stocks to buy for the rest of the year have strong track records and promising futures. These are the top growth stocks to buy for the remainder of 2021. As markets enter the final months of the year, 2021 has largely been defined by macroeconomic factors like a recovering jobs market, the impact of fiscal stimulus and easy-money monetary policies, the rise of inflation, and slow but steady progress against the pandemic. These variables have helped stimulate asset prices and stocks are having a good year, with the S&P 500 up 21% to date. That said, some growth stocks have been pressured by rising rates, leading some to question whether growth investing will finally take a back seat to value investing. No company is immune from larger economic forces, but the following companies all have robust and improving businesses that look primed to thrive long-term – irrespective of how the pandemic progresses or how interest rates move. Here's a look at seven of the best growth stocks to buy.
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Strong Probability of $100/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged up Tuesday, near multi-year highs as the market’s outlook remains tight given increasing fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., and only gradual increases in supply. By 8:45 AM ET (1245 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $84.16 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
Reuters

Spain calls for EU gas auctions, power price flexibility

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain has suggested that the European Union set up a system to jointly secure gas by auctioning contracts that give countries the option to buy the fuel when prices rise sharply or supply is threatened, a document seen by Reuters showed. A global rebound in...
investing.com

Essentra reviews strategic options for tobacco sector-led filter division

(Reuters) -British packaging products maker Essentra Plc said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic options for its filters business that serves the tobacco industry, as it looks to focus on its component-making division for other sectors. The company, which has over 80 years of experience in the business of supplying...
investing.com

Entain shares fall as DraftKings says will not make offer

Investing.com – DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has confirmed that following further analysis and discussions with the Entain (LON:ENT) board of directors it will not make a firm offer for the company. The two groups announced they were in discussions about a potential deal in September after DraftKings made a $20 billion takeover...
investing.com

Energy Squeeze Will Trigger Unrest, Says Blackstone’s Schwarzman

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Inc. co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said the world is facing energy shortages so severe they could cause social unrest. “We’re going to end up with a real shortage of energy,” he said at a conference in Saudi Arabia. “And when you have a shortage it’s just going to cost more and it’s probably going to cost a lot more. And when that happens you’re going to get very unhappy people around the world, in the emerging markets in particular.”
investing.com

UPS Jumps as Higher Volumes, Prices Boost Sales, Profit

Investing.com – United Parcel Service stock (NYSE: UPS ) traded 4.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket as strong demand and price hikes took the delivery firm’s third-quarter sales and profit past expectations. The company also hiked guidance for annual adjusted operating margin by about 0.3 percentage point to around 13%, ahead...
