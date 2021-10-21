CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WEATHER: Sunny, mid 70s Thursday

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Thursday...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Cooler but sunny Tuesday afternoon, rain returns Thursday

Tuesday is noticeably cooler than yesterday but we stay dry with sunny skies by the afternoon. We're still breezy today but not as gusty as Monday. Wednesday brings more cloud cover but north Alabama is warmer and we stay dry through the evening. Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wind And Light Drizzle Expected On Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This October continues to be a busy weather month with so much going on. Yesterday the NWS Pittsburgh released a report about another tornado that they found evidence of from last week. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This now ups the total number of tornadoes from last Thursday’s outbreak to eleven. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center That’s more than a full year’s worth of tornadoes for most years here in Pittsburgh. Not to just type up the National Weather Services report, but interesting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy