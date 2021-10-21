WEATHER: Sunny, mid 70s Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This October continues to be a busy weather month with so much going on. Yesterday the NWS Pittsburgh released a report about another tornado that they found evidence of from last week. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This now ups the total number of tornadoes from last Thursday’s outbreak to eleven. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center That’s more than a full year’s worth of tornadoes for most years here in Pittsburgh. Not to just type up the National Weather Services report, but interesting...

5 HOURS AGO