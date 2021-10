By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Asurion has ranked 52 cities throughout the United States in its “Clumsiest Cities In America Index.” Among those 52 cities is our very own Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh finds itself just ahead of Orlando and just under Norfolk. Asurion created its rankings based on where phones are dropped, cracked, and broken. Some of the factors used were: heat and humidity which can cause phone owners to sweat and drop their phones, vacation destinations where there’s an increase in bodies of water for people to drop their phones into accidentally, and other factors such as age, weather, and cultural activities in the city. Coming in at number one is New Orleans and sitting last at 52 is San Francisco. You can check out the full rankings right here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO