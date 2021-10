There's a good reason why humans had to invent maps to find the shortest path between two points: our brains couldn't be bothered to figure it out on its own. New research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published this week in the journal Nature Computational Science, looked at how the human brain tries to navigate through city streets and found that rather than look for the shortest possible path – and thus the more efficient one – it instead settles for the "pointiest path" because it was easier.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO