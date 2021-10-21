CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Firewood

flackbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

I have trunk and limbs available for firewood. You must cut....

flackbroadcasting.com

thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Music Radio#Firewood#90
outtherecolorado.com

Colorado animal shelter 'filled to level it hasn’t seen in a decade'

The Denver area Dumb Friends League (DDFL) animal shelter is 'filled to capacity' and is seeking to find homes for nearly 300 animals, according to a news release from the organization. “We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, President and CEO...
COLORADO STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

How Much Firewood Will I Need This Winter?

According to the latest census data, nearly two percent of U.S. households are heated with wood via fireplaces, wood stoves or wood boilers. That amounts to more than 2.5 million homes relying on firewood or wood pellets for heating fuel. If your home is one of these, or even if...
INDUSTRY
Southwest Virginia Today

Floyd’s local firewood list available

The Floyd Visitor Center has released an updated firewood list for 2021-2022 with a number of businesses and community members equipped to keep homes warm this winter. The list is an annual collaboration between the Floyd Chamber of Commerce and Floyd Tourism. The list will be updated throughout the cold...
FLOYD, VA
Santafe New Mexican.com

Running free

When people ask Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Philipps what his second book is about, he tells them “wild horses,” to which, he says, “90 percent of them reply, ‘I didn’t know there were wild horses.’”. Phillips is the author of Wild Horse Country: The History, Myth, and Future of the...
ANIMALS
WILX-TV

DNR: Don’t bring firewood from home to campgrounds this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When packing for a fall camping trip, one thing on nearly every list is firewood. But the state has now issued a major warning about the campground staple. The Michigan Department of Natural Resouces says if you’re headed to a campground this fall, don’t bring firewood...
LANSING, MI
hoiabc.com

Neighbors alert family to Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) – The Bloomington Fire Department is crediting neighbors for alerting a family and calling 911 after spotting a house fire during the noon hour on Friday. The fire was in the 1200 block of North Hershey Road. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
OKC VeloCity

Stress-free transit

While Oklahoma City boasts some of the lowest commute times among major metros in the country, that doesn’t mean you have to have a car to traverse our community’s 620-square miles. EMBARK helps OKC residents get where they need to go through public transit and they offer many ways to get around.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
flackbroadcasting.com

Farmhouse Oak Table with 6 chairs

Oak table with 6 chairs in excellent condition, with leaf the table will accommodate 8 people. Asking $850 or best offer. Please call 315-942-5277. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
LIFESTYLE
wnynewsnow.com

Firewood Prices Soar As Winter Approaches

ERIE (Erie News Now) – It’s yet another thing in your life that’s more expensive: firewood. Not only are the logs going to cost you more this winter, they may also be hard to find. Dick Schultz has run Schultz’s Woodpile in Fairview for 50 years and said he has...
ERIE, PA
9NEWS

Denver Dumb Friends League 'filled to capacity'

DENVER — Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL) said Wednesday it is "filled to a level it hasn’t seen in a decade." DDFL said that similar to other Denver animal shelters, it is experiencing an overabundance of animals. The organization is asking for the community’s help in giving its dogs, cats,...
DENVER, CO
leoweekly.com

Best Meal In Louisville 2021

Blessed by the food gods, it’s hard to have a bad meal in Louisville. But to pick just one meal? Easy: An A2, a K6 and a few Saigon beers poured into frosty mugs. I understand that other people swear by different Vietnam Kitchen orders though I can’t say I understand why. And in the moments that I’m eating Vietnam Kitchen, I can’t understand why anybody would ever eat anything other than Vietnam Kitchen. As a somewhat recent transplant, my obsession with the spicy red broth of the K6 (real name Hủ tiếu cay Triề u Châu) began during the pandemic, when a ban on in-person dining meant plastic takeout containers and anticipation-filled 15 minute drives back to Schnitzelburg from the South End. Soon, getting an order of A2 (fried egg rolls) and K6 became a weekly habit. And soon, I stopped making lists of new restaurants to try, instead devoting that mental energy to figuring out when I could next get to Vietnam Kitchen again. In June, a panic set in when I learned the restaurant was being put up for sale by its owner. One night that month, we rushed to get there for a late dinner but arrived too late to order anything. Moping in the Iroquois Manor parking lot, I tried thinking of what else I might like to eat that night; I couldn’t think of anything.
LOUISVILLE, KY
flackbroadcasting.com

Volunteers needed to assist in eDNA project

Volunteers are wanted to assist an exciting new project underway that is using environmental DNA found in water samples to detect the presence of aquatic invasive and native species in tributaries of eastern Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River. The project began this summer and will continue through early...
ADVOCACY

