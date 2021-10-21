CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Farmhouse Oak Table with 6 chairs

flackbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Oak table with 6 chairs in excellent condition, with leaf the table will...

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
ana-white.com

Farmhouse Desk with X Detail

I found a loft bed on the marketplace and had fun revamping it! I wanted to add a desk underneath that matched the existing desk surface, so needed to slightly modify the plan to make it the same height and width of the opening. This was a simple build, built in about 2 hours and the finish took about the same. I modified the bottom to be a full shelf, love the way it came out!
HOME & GARDEN
newstalk941.com

UCRA Exploring Demolition Options For Farmhouse On Airport Property

The Upper Cumberland Regional Airport is ready to clear an old farmhouse off the property, avoiding safety hazards. Airport Manager Dean Selby said the board took demolition bids previously, but wanted to assure the remaining building materials were disposed of properly. Selby said that long-term, clearing the area opens up more room for ramp expansion.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
katheats.com

Farmhouse Decor Finds For Fall

As we move into cooler weather, my home decor gets cozier and more rustic. From a leather throw pillow to autumn wreaths and copper lanterns, here are some of my favorite farmhouse decor finds for fall. I love a neutral home that flows from room to room, but I also...
HOME & GARDEN
culturemap.com

Heritage Oak Cliff presents Passport Oak Cliff

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Heritage Oak Cliff will present the inaugural Passport Oak Cliff program, a family-friendly, community-friendly, and business-friendly event designed to showcase the member neighborhoods of Heritage Oak Cliff. Visitors will have from 10 am-4 pm each day to get their official passport stamped at a series of Oak Cliff neighborhood attractions.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Radio#Oak#Broadcasting#Farmhouse Oak Table#90
flackbroadcasting.com

For Sale:Four. 16"GM Steel Wheels

Four 16" Steel Wheels from 2012 Chevy Impala - Like New $100.00 for all four. Call 315-942-2369 or 315-941-9010. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
BUYING CARS
flackbroadcasting.com

Looking to buy

Looking to buy a snow blower, Something in good shape, 10 HP or bigger, call 315 942 2751 Leave a message if no one answers. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
COUNTRY MUSIC
flackbroadcasting.com

Ping pong table and twin bed for sale

Ping pong table for sale. Looks great but needs to reattach one set of legs comes with paddles, ping pong balls. $50. Also have a vintage style twin bed with padded headboard. Make your own with fresh paint. Comes with side rails and slats. $50. Call or text 315-723-0948. I...
LIFESTYLE
flackbroadcasting.com

FOR SALE - TIRES

4 Michelin Defender LTXMS 235-70-16 -- $80. 4 MasterCraft MC440 195-60-15 -- $60. 4 Cooper WeatherMaster snow tires, studded 225-60-16 -- $60. Call 315-942-5413, leave message. Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Minnesota

In Small-Town Minnesota, The Village School Is Home To The Largest Selection Of Amish Quilts In The Midwest

There are plenty of unique shops to browse in Minnesota. If you’re looking for candy, try a visit to Canelake’s Candies in Virginia. If you’re looking for beautiful gifts, head over to Round Barn Trading Company in Anoka. And if you enjoy browsing antiques, there are dozens of fantastic Minnesota antique stores for you to […] The post In Small-Town Minnesota, The Village School Is Home To The Largest Selection Of Amish Quilts In The Midwest appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Dirt

Can You Dig It? Groovy ’70s Time Capsule in Trousdale Estates Seeks Cool $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fancy yourself an aficionado of all things 1970s? Always been enamored with the era’s kitschy-chic architecture and décor — period details like wall-to-wall ochre carpet, a Roman-style soaking tub and cozy sunken living room spotlighted by a striking black marble and stacked-stone fireplace, for instance? Well, if you’ve got an extra $12 million burning a hole in your proverbial pocket, this nifty retro mansion in the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills might be the ideal spot to put down stakes. Nestled on a just under a half-acre — and crescent-shaped to capture city...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy