Before making the syrup, pick out a few good-looking bay leaves and put to one side to use for the garnish. If you want to add some more intense, complex flavour to the drink, you could add some bay leaf bitters (off the shelf), but we make this simple DIY syrup. This drink will be on the menu at our new flagship site in Canary Wharf, opening early next year.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO