NHS vaccination centres will be opened up to children during half-term the head of NHS England has announced, as she also warned not enough older people were coming forward for boosters.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs there would be a “big push” to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated “to make the most of half-term” with families able to book jabs via the online national booking service.Giving evidence to the Commons health select committee Ms Pritchard stressed the NHS was facing “a very difficult winter” adding it was vital people did not delay coming forward for their third...

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO