Seven tips for saving space: college student edition

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Calling all caffeine addicts! If there’s one thing I’m guilty of, it’s taking a daily trip to the coffee shop for a cozy, foamy latte the second the leaves start to turn. But this fun little ritual can add up — fast. On my college budget, shelling out $6 for a latte every day just isn’t an option, but I’m still not willing to give up my daily cup of comfort. Luckily, I’ve found the solution to all of my caffeine needs: the Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother. This handy gadget upgrades my sad cup of pour-over coffee to an inviting cappuccino or latte, and it’s sure to be my right-hand man before all of my 9 a.m. classes this fall.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO