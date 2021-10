Our picks for open houses to see this weekend are found in Park Slope, Clinton Hill and Bay Ridge. They range in price from $799,000 to $3.495 million. In Park Slope, a Neo-Grec brownstone has arched details and handsome carved marble mantels as well as modern updates. The two-family is configured as an owner’s duplex over a garden apartment, with a kitchen and deck on the parlor level. Apparently in move-in condition, the house has mini-split air conditioning, updated mechanicals, a new roof and new windows, according to the listing. It last sold in 2003 for $800,000.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO