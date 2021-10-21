Thursday, October 21, Morning Weather Forecast

High pressure has been moving eastward and that will allow for milder air to stream back into the Ozarks. This high will still keep us pleasant today though with the winds from the SE becoming breezy. Highs rebound back into the middle and upper 60s with that wind flow along with increasing clouds. These clouds are a result of our next disturbance which moves in late tonight. We’ll start off with lots of sunshine but we won’t have as much around for the afternoon. Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy tomorrow. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of the day as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by evening. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO