Thursday, October 21, Morning Weather Forecast

fox46.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will increase Thursday as conditions...

www.fox46.com

susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for October 26, 2021

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 29...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 26 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been moving eastward and that will allow for milder air to stream back into the Ozarks. This high will still keep us pleasant today though with the winds from the SE becoming breezy. Highs rebound back into the middle and upper 60s with that wind flow along with increasing clouds. These clouds are a result of our next disturbance which moves in late tonight. We’ll start off with lots of sunshine but we won’t have as much around for the afternoon. Our next storm system is going to bring widespread showers to the Ozarks so make sure you have the rain gear and umbrella handy tomorrow. It’s looking like rain will continue throughout much of the day as this area of low pressure passes right through the viewing area. The good news is that we are not expecting severe weather as instability will be lacking. A few storms will still be possible though. Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum Thursday and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal Thursday into Friday. This in combination with the cloud cover and moisture will keep our afternoon readings in the low to mid-50s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail Wednesday into Friday. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by evening. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season.
KEYT

Tuesday morning forecast October 26th

Temperatures are rising slightly Tuesday as conditions are drying out and clearing up. The region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A high surf advisory warning on the Central Coast will expire at 2:00 pm Tuesday, likely downgrading to an advisory with waves up to 20 feet. An advisory across all other coasts will stay in effect until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall and strong winds Monday.
Q2 News

Morning rain, Afternoon clouds

Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well. It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.
BILLINGS, MT

