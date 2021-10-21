CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps FC rally from two-goal deficit, defeat Timbers 3-2 on Cristián Dájome’s penalty kick

Vancouver Whitecaps FC rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit...

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Whitecaps 3, Timbers 2

MLS SOCCER: Vancouver scores three times in a 20-minute span of the second half to erase 2-0 deficit and stun Portland.Scoring: Yimmi Chara took a short pass from Cristhian Paredes and calmly placed a low shot inside the left post from 14 yards (1-0 Timbers, 15th minute). Dairon Asprilla found space in the left side of the penalty area at the end of a quick counterattack to blast a close-range shot home off a pass from Yimmi Chara. (2-0 Timbers, 42nd minute). Deiber Caisedo dribbled the ball from the center circle and had the pace to advance all the way...
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers sunk by stoppage time penalty kick in 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy

The Portland Timbers had an eight-game unbeaten streak come to a disappointing end Saturday at the hands of a team that hadn’t won a game in more than two months. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday in Carson, California.
ESPN

Whitecaps escape two-goal hole, stun Timbers

Cristian Dajome converted an 82nd-minute penalty kick and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps rallied from a two-goal halft-ime deficit to complete a crucial 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night. Before Dajome scored his ninth goal of the season, Brian White scored his team-leading 11th to tie the match,...
Report Card: Whitecaps Come From Behind Against the Portland Timbers

The Vancouver Whitecaps made a stunning 3-2 comeback win against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Let’s look at how the individual players got on. He had three shots on target and two of them went in. But I think that was more down to the two goals being from players who were put under zero pressure. The one save was pretty impressive, he looked confident on crosses and displayed some top class shithousery in stoppage time.
Columbian

Whitecaps rally with 3 second-half goals to beat Timbers 3-2

PORTLAND — Cristian Dajome converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps came from behind to beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 at halftime, Vancouver (11-9-10) got second-half goals from Deiber Caicedo and Brian White before Dajome’s penalty. Yimmi Chara put...
Rangers lose in overtime in home opener after rallying from 2-0 deficit

What a difference a day made – or nearly made -- for the Rangers. One night after laying an egg in their season opener in Washington, the Blueshirts were back in action Thursday in their home opener at Madison Square Garden and they looked like a totally different team. It...
Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers welcome Cascadia rivals Vancouver Whitecaps to Providence Park tonight with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. Last time out the Timbers’ eight-match unbeaten run was shattered in LA. The Galaxy converted a penalty late in the match to make it 2-1 and the Timbers were unable to find another equalizer.
Timbers collapse, giving up a two-goal lead in 3-2 defeat at home to Vancouver

The Portland Timbers blew a two-goal lead in Providence Park in their 3-2 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. The Timbers have now lost consecutive matches for the first time since July. A playoff position, that was just a week ago thought to be secure, is now teetering on...
RECAP | Portland Timbers lose 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

PORTLAND, Ore. – First half goals from Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla were offset by three second half tallies from the visitors as the Portland Timbers lost 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 9' - CHANCE (POR) - On a...
Double Post-Slab Pint: Timbers 1-2 LA Galaxy & Timbers 2-3 Whitecaps

Welcome back to the post-slab pint where I break down the good and the bad (pint in hand) from the previous Portland Timbers game or, in this case, games. I won't sugarcoat it. The last two matches have been a real gut-punch for the Timbers, who have dropped six points over the span of five days to the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps.
