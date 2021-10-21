Whitecaps FC rally from two-goal deficit, defeat Timbers 3-2 on Cristián Dájome’s penalty kick

The LSU soccer team snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating Kentucky 1-0. This victory marked the first SEC win on the road for the Tigers under Sian Hudson. “It was great to see some fight back in us tonight,” Hudson said. “It was a total team effort all 90 minutes for that win. We played for each other tonight. It was awesome to see Swift score for us tonight. She’s one of our best penalty takers. Now we will look to carry this momentum from this performance tonight into our next match against South Carolina.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO