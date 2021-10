Four-goal hero Patson Daka urged Leicester to forget his performance after he revived their Europa League hopes.The striker’s stunning performance pulled the Foxes back from the brink to win 4-3 at Spartak Moscow.They had fallen 2-0 behind following goals from Aleksandr Sobolev and Jordan Larsson in Russia before Daka stole the show.Sobolev did make it 4-3 late on but the Foxes rose to second in Group C, having picked up just one point from their opening two games, before Napoli’s match with Legia Warsaw on Wednesday evening.Daka became the first Leicester player to net a hat-trick in Europe and, in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO