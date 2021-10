Listen to the audio below for the full interview with Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes. The third special session for the Texas Legislature is over and as of today, there doesn't appear to be any plans for the fourth special session. Of course there is some disagreement about whether a fourth special session is needed. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called for a fourth special session on Wednesday, but the Governor made it clear through a spokesperson that now wasn't the time for another special session.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO