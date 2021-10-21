CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everolimus and plicamycin specifically target chemoresistant colorectal cancer cells of the CMS4 subtype

By Jiayin Deng
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorectal cancers (CRC) can be classified into four consensus molecular subtypes (CMS), among which CMS1 has the best prognosis, contrasting with CMS4 that has the worst outcome. CMS4 CRC is notoriously resistant against therapeutic interventions, as demonstrated by preclinical studies and retrospective clinical observations. Here, we report the finding that two...

www.nature.com

