CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Nanobody-based CTLA4 inhibitors for immune checkpoint blockade therapy of canine cancer patients

By Jonathan Marable
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer is the leading cause of death in the geriatric dog population. Currently, the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) such as anti-CTLA4 antibodies has markedly improved the prognosis of several cancers in their advanced stages. However, ICIs targeting CTLA4 blockade to treat canine cancer patients are yet to define. In...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Anti-inflammation drug combination may help pancreatic and liver cancer patients

A drug candidate discovered and developed decades ago in the laboratory of UC Davis distinguished professor Bruce Hammock may help control the body's raging and often deadly inflammatory response to chemotherapy treatments, especially for pancreatic and liver cancer patients. The research team, based in the laboratories of Dipak Panigrahy at...
CANCER
Nature.com

Homeostatic cytokines tune naivety and stemness of cord blood-derived transgenic T cells

Engineered T-cell therapies have proven to be successful in cancer and their clinical effectiveness is directly correlated with the infused T-cell differentiation profile. Indeed, stem cell memory and central memory T cells proliferate and persist longer in vivo compared with more-differentiated T cells, while conferring enhanced antitumor activity. Here, we propose an optimized process using cord blood (CB) to generate minimally differentiated T-cell products in terms of phenotype, function, gene expression, and metabolism, using peripheral blood (PB)-derived T cells cultured with IL-2 as a standard. Phenotypically, CB-derived T cells, particularly CD4 T cells, are less differentiated than their PB counterparts when cultured with IL-2 or with IL-7 and IL-15. Furthermore, culture with IL-7 and IL-15 enables better preservation of less-differentiated CB-derived T cells compared with IL-2. In addition, transcriptomic and metabolic assessments of CB-derived transgenic T cells cultured with IL-7 and IL-15 point out their naivety and stemness signature. These relatively quiescent transgenic T cells are nevertheless primed for secondary stimulation and cytokine production. In conclusion, our study indicates that CB may be used as a source of early differentiated T cells to develop more effective adoptive cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
CANCER
Nature.com

RNA-seq of peripheral blood mononuclear cells of congenital generalized lipodystrophy type 2 patients

Illumina RNA-seq analysis was used to characterize the whole transcriptomes of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from patients with congenital generalized lipodystrophy. RNA-seq information for seven patients with type 2 congenital generalized lipodystrophy (CGL2; Berardinelli-Seip congenital lipodystrophy, BSCL2) was obtained and compared with similar information for seven age- and sex-matched healthy control subjects. All seven CGL2 patients carried biallelic pathogenic mutations affecting the BSCL2 gene and had clinical symptoms of varying severity. The findings provide the whole-transcriptome signatures of PBMCs of CGL2 patients, allowing further exploration of gene expression patterns/signatures associated with the various clinical symptoms of patients with this disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Cells#Macs#Hcabs#Igg#Nbs#Mypppy
Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio and the risk of first stroke in Chinese hypertensive patients treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

We aimed to evaluate the relationship of the albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) with the risk of first stroke and examine possible effect modifiers in hypertensive patients. A total of 11,632 hypertensive participants with urinary ACR measurements and without a history of stroke from the China Stroke Primary Prevention Trial (CSPPT) were included in this analysis. The primary outcome was first stroke. Over a median follow-up of 4.4 years, 728 first strokes were identified, of which 633 were ischemic, 89 were hemorrhagic, and 6 were uncertain types. Overall, there was a significant positive association between natural log-transformed ACR and the risk of first stroke (HR, 1.11; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.20) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.12; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.22). Consistently, participants with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly higher risk of first stroke (HR, 1.26; 95% CI: 1.06"“1.50) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.33; 95% CI: 1.10"“1.59) than those with ACR"‰<"‰10"‰mg/g. Moreover, the association of ACR with first stroke was significantly stronger in participants with higher total homocysteine (tHcy) levels (<10 versus"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰Î¼mol/L; P for interaction"‰="‰0.044). However, there was no significant association between ACR and first hemorrhagic stroke (per natural log [ACR] increment: HR, 1.02; 95% CI: 0.82"“1.27). In summary, hypertensive patients with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly increased risk of first stroke or first ischemic stroke. This positive association was more pronounced among participants with higher tHcy levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Anti-cancer inhibitor could have dual effect

TG2, an enzyme known to help cancers spread more quickly, also plays a role in regulating T-cells, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. Inhibiting TG2 in non-cancer cells also boosted immune activity, a phenomenon that could be leveraged in cancer therapy, according...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Overview of PARP Inhibitors in the Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

There are 3 PARP inhibitors that are FDA approved in multiple settings of ovarian cancer. In the United States, ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer deaths among women and the leading cause of gynecological cancer deaths.1,2 Additionally, 10% to 15% of ovarian cancer cases nationwide are a result of germline or somatic BRCA mutations.3 With cognizance of tumor genetics, practice has shifted to include targeted agents in ovarian cancer treatment.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Intensive lipid-lowering therapy in high-risk diabetic patients

Hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes mellitus (DM) are major risk factors for atherosclerotic diseases, and there are several recommendations for their treatment. Regarding low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, the European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society cholesterol guidelines recommend a target LDL-C level <55"‰mg/dl in patients with very high risk and <70"‰mg/dl in patients with high cardiovascular (CV) risk [1]. Regarding intensive lipid-lowering therapy, Khan et al. performed a meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials (130,070 patients) comparing intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰<"‰70"‰mg/dl) and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰â‰¥"‰70"‰mg/dl) [2]. Compared with the less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy, intensive lipid-lowering therapy was significantly associated with the lower risk of all-cause mortality [risk ratio (RR) 0.94 (95% confidence interval 0.89"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], CV mortality [RR 0.90 (0.81"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], myocardial infarction [RR 0.80 (0.72"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], cerebrovascular events [RR 0.81 (0.73"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) [RR 0.89 (0.84"“0.93), P"‰<"‰0.001]. Although concerns exist that extremely low levels of LDL-C can enhance the risk of cancer, DM, and hemorrhagic stroke, there are no significant differences between intensive lipid-lowering and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapies in terms of cancer, DM, or hemorrhagic stroke. The researchers concluded that treatment to achieve LDL-C levels below 70"‰mg/dl using intensive lipid-lowering therapy can safely reduce the risk of mortality and MACEs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Cancer uses sugar residue to evade immune cells

Newswise — A team of South Dakota State University chemistry researchers uncovered how cancer cells utilize a simple sugar residue to disguise themselves from the immune system. What they learned will help scientists develop more effective cancer therapeutics. “We utilized the lens of organic chemistry to understand how cancer cells...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New avenues for the optimisation of dendritic cell-based cancer immunotherapies

A recent study from the University of Helsinki reveals that inhibiting certain adhesion receptors on the surface of dendritic cells, the main antigen-presenting cells of the immune system, enhances antitumour responses. Dendritic cells are the main antigen-presenting cells of the immune system and are essential for "kicking off" the immune...
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumour burden and efficacy of immune-checkpoint inhibitors

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Accumulating evidence suggests that a high tumour burden has a negative effect on anticancer immunity. The concept of tumour burden, simply defined as the total amount of cancer in the body, in contrast to molecular tumour burden, is often poorly understood by the wider medical community; nonetheless, a possible role exists in defining the optimal treatment strategy for many patients. Historically, tumour burden has been assessed using imaging. In particular, CT scans have been used to evaluate both the number and size of metastases as well as the number of organs involved. These methods are now often complemented by metabolic tumour burden, measured using the more recently developed 2-deoxy-2-[18F]-fluoro-d-glucose (FDG)-PET/CT. Serum-based biomarkers, such as lactate dehydrogenase, can also reflect tumour burden and are often also correlated with a poor response to immune-checkpoint inhibitors. Other circulating markers (such as circulating free tumour DNA and/or circulating tumour cells) are also attracting research interest as surrogate markers of tumour burden. In this Review, we summarize evidence supporting the utility of tumour burden as a biomarker to guide the use of immune-checkpoint inhibitors. We also describe data and provide perspective on the various tools used for tumour burden assessment, with a particular emphasis on future therapeutic strategies that might address the issue of inferior outcomes among patients with cancer with a high tumour burden.
CANCER
Nature.com

A comparative study assessing the incidence and degree of hyperkalemia in patients on angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors versus angiotensin-receptor blockers

Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEI) and angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARB) are the most commonly prescribed anti-hypertensive medications in the United States, yet whether ACEI or ARB use is associated with a greater risk of hyperkalemia remains uncertain. Using real-world evidence from electronic health records, our study demonstrates that treatment with ACEI is associated with both a higher incidence and greater degree of hyperkalemia than treatment with ARB in adjusted models, especially in patients with chronic kidney disease. Providers should therefore consider this possible difference in hyperkalemia risk when choosing between ACEI and ARB therapy.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Clinical feasibility of individualized therapy in leukemia and lymphoma patients

Standard therapy for advanced recurring aggressive, hematological malignancies, such as leukemias and lymphomas, have a limited effect with patients experiencing short survival times. A study at the Vienna General Hospital conducted by physicians and scientists from Medical University Vienna and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine (CeMM), as well as ETH Zurich for the first time demonstrated that therapy selection based on results from a functional test is clinically possible and effective in patients with recurrent hematologic cancers. The researchers quantified drug effects on single cells from real-time patient biopsies using a novel experimental technique, resulting in 56 patients receiving individually tailored treatment—with significant positive outcome. The work is published in Cancer Discovery.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immune system link with rare ovarian cancer could guide future treatment

Immune-related genes are associated with the development of the rare cancer ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC), new research has found. A new study led by researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, investigated the immune characteristics of OCCC and uncovered gene alterations linked to poor prognosis for the disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potential influence of the microbiome environment in patients with biliary tract cancer and implications for therapy

Biliary tract cancers, including intra- and extra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma as well as gallbladder cancer, are associated with poor prognosis and the majority of patients present with advanced-stage, non-resectable disease at diagnosis. Biliary tract cancer may develop through an accumulation of genetic and epigenetic alterations and can be influenced by microbial exposure. Furthermore, the liver and biliary tract are exposed to the gastrointestinal microbiome through the gut"“liver axis. The availability of next-generation sequencing technology has led to an increase in studies investigating the relationship between microbiota and human disease. In particular, the interplay between the microbiome, the tumour micro-environment and response to systemic therapy is a prospering area of interest. Given the poor outcomes for patients with biliary tract cancer, this emerging field of research, through which new biomarkers may be identified, offers potential as a tool for early diagnosis, prognostication or even as a future therapeutic target. This review summarises the available evidence on the microbiome environment in patients with biliary tract cancer, including a discussion around confounding factors, implications for therapy and proposed future directions.
CANCER
The Jewish Press

Weizmann Institute to Offer Off-the-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapies

Immunotherapy has sparked new hope for people with cancer, but for it to work, the patient’s immune system must be able to “see” the tumor. There are ways of enhancing this recognition in individual cases, yet such solutions are, by definition, personalized, which greatly limits their use. Prof. Yardena Samuels and her Ph.D. student Dr. Aviyah Peri of the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with their colleagues, have now developed a method for identifying cancer “hotspots,” features that are common to many tumors and can therefore be used to develop effective immunotherapy for entire groups of patients. The researchers have already used the method to identify a hotspot characteristic of a particularly aggressive form of melanoma in one major subset of patients. The study is being published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
CANCER
onclive.com

Ilson Delves Into the Development of Checkpoint Inhibition in Gastric/GEJ Cancers

Dr. Ilson discusses treatment sequencing for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, the integration of immunotherapy into the frontline setting, and key ongoing studies in the field. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides oncology...
CANCER
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy