Nanobody-based CTLA4 inhibitors for immune checkpoint blockade therapy of canine cancer patients

Hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes mellitus (DM) are major risk factors for atherosclerotic diseases, and there are several recommendations for their treatment. Regarding low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, the European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society cholesterol guidelines recommend a target LDL-C level <55"‰mg/dl in patients with very high risk and <70"‰mg/dl in patients with high cardiovascular (CV) risk [1]. Regarding intensive lipid-lowering therapy, Khan et al. performed a meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials (130,070 patients) comparing intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰<"‰70"‰mg/dl) and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰â‰¥"‰70"‰mg/dl) [2]. Compared with the less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy, intensive lipid-lowering therapy was significantly associated with the lower risk of all-cause mortality [risk ratio (RR) 0.94 (95% confidence interval 0.89"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], CV mortality [RR 0.90 (0.81"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], myocardial infarction [RR 0.80 (0.72"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], cerebrovascular events [RR 0.81 (0.73"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) [RR 0.89 (0.84"“0.93), P"‰<"‰0.001]. Although concerns exist that extremely low levels of LDL-C can enhance the risk of cancer, DM, and hemorrhagic stroke, there are no significant differences between intensive lipid-lowering and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapies in terms of cancer, DM, or hemorrhagic stroke. The researchers concluded that treatment to achieve LDL-C levels below 70"‰mg/dl using intensive lipid-lowering therapy can safely reduce the risk of mortality and MACEs.
Comments / 0