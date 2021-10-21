CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

By KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign. About half of India's nearly 1.4 billion people have...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Renowned Aussie doctor calls for ALL Chinese surgeons to be BANNED from Western hospitals and unis amid claim many are returning to China to take part in its 'real-life Squid Game' organ harvesting market

A world-renowned organ transplant doctor has issued an urgent warning for hospitals and universities around the globe to ban Chinese surgeons, fearing they are taking part in a real-life 'Squid Game'. Professor Russell Strong AC told Daily Mail Australia that many Chinese medical trainees take what they've learnt in the...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
kelo.com

India’s vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses,...
HEALTH
Telegraph

India delays sending doses to Covax over vaccine approval hold up

India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the Covax global sharing effort, a day after the World Health Organization said it would not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. India resumed exports of Covid doses this month for the first time...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Public Radio International PRI

A milestone for India: 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. India has reached a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Now, half of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and many of those shots have come in the past few months, following a slow initial roll out. Still, millions of Indians are yet to receive a single dose of the jab. Meanwhile in Russia, Moscow announced a new set of restrictions that will shut down restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores, as the country hit a new record in the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 45 million Russians are fully vaccinated in a country with a population of 146 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Modi confirms COP26 attendance in boost to summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP26 climate summit, his office confirmed Sunday, in a major boost for the conference that has already been snubbed by key world leaders. Modi will go to the climate talks in Glasgow after attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome next weekend where rising temperatures will also be a key issue, his office said in a statement.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Government Of India#South Asian#Our World
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens

HONG KONG — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China's policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday. It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even as its own employees cast doubt over the company’s motivations and interests.From research as recent as March of this year to company memos that date back to 2019, the internal company documents on India highlight Facebook’s constant struggles in quashing abusive content on its platforms in the world’s biggest democracy and the company’s largest growth market. Communal and religious tensions in India have a history of boiling over on social media and...
INTERNET
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy