Facebook is Reportedly Changing its Name

By ADAMS NEWS
 5 days ago

The new name will be trying to shift Facebook’s focus to becoming a “metaverse company” rather than a...

Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower says riots and genocides are the ‘opening chapters’ if action isn’t taken

The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that events such as the 6 January US Capitol riot and genocides in Myanmar and Ethopia are the “opening chapters” of worse events if action is not taken against the social media company.Ms Haugen gave the warning while giving evidence to parliament ahead of the government’s development of an Online Harms Bill. “Engagement-based ranking prioritises and amplifies divisive, polarising content”, Ms Haugen said, adding that the company could make non-content-based choices that would sliver off half-percentage points of growth but “Facebook is unwilling to give up those slivers for our safety”.The “opening...
Rolling Stone

Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
WREG

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

LONDON (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems, providing strong momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech giants. While her testimony echoed […]
Variety

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Lashes Out at ‘Coordinated Effort’ by Media to Depict ‘False Picture’ of Company

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, sounding irritated about his company’s latest PR crisis, insisted that issues like misinformation and political polarization are not “primarily about social media” — and he complained about a raft of critical articles published in recent days based on internal documents leaked by ex-employees. Meanwhile, also on the social giant’s third-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg said Facebook is investing about $10 billion this year in its “metaverse” strategy, including in its Oculus VR products, smart glasses and ecommerce initiatives. In his remarks to analysts, Zuckerberg claimed he welcomed scrutiny of Facebook. “I believe large organizations should be scrutinized and I’d...
