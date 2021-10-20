Whole Foods: 50% off Frozen Pizzas for Amazon Prime Members!

Do you like shopping at Whole Foods? Many shoppers have a love-hate relationship with this upscale grocery store with more than 500 locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom (via Whole Foods). Many complain about the chain's notoriously high prices while also appreciating its commitment to stocking a wide variety of fresh, local, and organic ingredients (via Whole Foods). Since the store's expansion outside its birthplace of Austin, Texas, in 1984, Whole Foods has become a household name, known for its upscale offerings as well its fair share of scandals — such as $6 bottles of asparagus-infused water it once sold in Brentwood, California (via CBS News).

