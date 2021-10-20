Whole Foods: 50% off Frozen Pizzas for Amazon Prime Members!

Fresh food is expensive and, according to some sources, it's only getting pricier. Fresh Fruit Portal reported last February that prices for fresh berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, have "skyrocketed" in 2021 and, according to US Foods, as of October 1, the price of fresh boneless thigh chicken "continue[s] to be at record highs." Additionally, Eat This, Not That! reports that the prices of multiple fresh products including eggs, bacon, milk, and beef have also increased to some of their highest levels. And that's without even considering organic products.
