Netflix Employees Walk Out, Present List Of Asks For CEO

The walkout scheduled for Oct. 20 comes even as Netflix has reinstated Terra Field and two other employees who were suspended after attending a director-level meeting they were not invited to, according to The Verge. The trans employee resource group at Netflix says comments Sarandos made in a memo, saying Netflix stood for artistic freedom and that Chappelle's The Closer special didn't cross the line of hate, only inflamed the situation. "As we’ve discussed through Slack, email, text, and everything in between our leadership has shown us they do not uphold the values to which we are held," organizers wrote. "Between the numerous emails and non-answers that have been given, we have been told explicitly that we somehow cannot understand the nuance of certain content.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO