Netflix Employees Walk Out, Present List Of Asks For CEO

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix employees staged a walkout on Wednesday (Oct. 20th) in protest of the company’s handling of Dave Chappelle’s commentary about trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his latest special, The Closer. Deadline reports that over 100...

