Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Zeedan Nazir will face being caught out by Ryan Connor over his dodgy dealings with Hashim next week. After Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) recently returned to the Street it became clear that he was hiding something, and the truth started to emerge after it was revealed that Zeedan had split with his wife Mehnaz because he'd had an affair – and that Mehnaz's father Hashim (Vincent Ebrahim) is out for revenge.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO