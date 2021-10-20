CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my...

wfav951.com

