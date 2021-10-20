Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

It’s no wonder that Jennifer’s Body has risen from its too-early grave over this past year, thanks in part to the efforts of Gen Z. Entirely ahead of its time, the 2009 flick is feminist horror at its best, brimming with teenage angst, ridiculous (yet endlessly quotable) one-liners, and Megan Fox as a literal man-eater. What more could you need? The cult horror comedy follows high school cheerleader Jennifer Check (Fox) and her nerdy best friend, accurately nicknamed Needy (Amanda Seyfried). After the pair’s night out takes a demonic turn, Jennifer is possessed by a soul-eating succubus. The body count quickly racks up, but she’s not killing just anyone: she’s killing boys. Aside from its truly delightful blend of suspense and satire, Jennifer’s Body delivers a self-aware, equal parts cringey and insightful look into female friendship, sexuality, and rage.

