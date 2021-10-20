CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ruby Rose’ Reveals Real Reason She Left ‘Batwoman’

Cover picture for the articleRuby Rose lashed out at Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth in their Instagram stories Wednesday (Oct. 20th) morning. The actor wrote, “I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again....

Entertainment Weekly

A recap of Ruby Rose's Batwoman allegations and the responses

The world of Batwoman was thrown for a loop Wednesday when former star Ruby Rose came forward with several allegations about unsafe working conditions on set and why they actually left the CW superhero drama after season 1 (Rose uses they/she pronouns). Warner Bros TV., which produces Batwoman, and a former costar released statements refuting Rose's claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show.
BBC

Ruby Rose: Warner Bros hits back at Batwoman claims

Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose's claims that there were poor working conditions on the set of Batwoman. The actress left the show, which began on the CW network in 2019 and airs on E4 in the UK, after just one series. Writing on her Instagram story on...
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
Teen Vogue

Ruby Rose Alleges “Batwoman” Misconduct, Injuries on Set

Former Batwoman lead Ruby Rose has taken to Instagram stories to upload her claims about why she suddenly left the CW’s franchise after one season. On Wednesday morning, Ruby posted a series of stories that alleges serious on-set abuse, citing unsafe and hostile working conditions as the reasons why she left. Warner Bros. Television Group has since released a statement contradicting the claims.
Deadline

Warner Bros. TV Hits Back, Reveals Misconduct Allegations Against Ruby Rose After Actor Claims Toxic Behavior On ‘Batwoman’ Set – Update

UPDATE 11:30 AM: Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the CW drama Batwoman, has released a strongly worded statement in response to former star Ruby Rose’s scathing attack on the show, its producers and former co-star Dougray Scott as well as the studio’s former top executive this morning. In the statement, Warner Bros. TV corroborates Rose’s claim that they were fired from the show, but calls Rose’s account “revisionist history” and says that the action was the result of an internal probe into “multiple complaints about workplace behavior” against the actor. Such an investigation into Rose’s behavior on Batwoman had...
imdb.com

Ruby Rose Shares What Really Happened On The Set Of Batwoman: 'Enough Is Enough'

What a mess. Fans of the CW "Batwoman" series found out last year that the star of the show, Ruby Rose, would abruptly be stepping down from the role. At the time, both Rose and the "Batwoman" producers painted it as a mutual parting of ways, with no hard feelings on either side. Obviously, carefully formulated PR statements rarely tell the whole truth -- an update to the original report indicated that "...it wasn't 100-percent [Rose's] decision. It was a breakup. [They weren't] happy working on the show, and did that make [them] fun to work with? No. So everyone decided...
NBC News

Actor Ruby Rose alleges she was fired from 'Batwoman' after being injured on set

Actor Ruby Rose alleges that she was fired from The CW’s “Batwoman” after she was seriously injured on set. Rose, who starred as the title superhero character in the first season of the show, posted a series of Instagram stories Wednesday alleging that the role was recast last year after two herniated discs required her to undergo surgery. She alleged that former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth threatened to replace her because she had “just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set).”
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Slams Shut Accusations of Ruby Rose on Batwoman Working Conditions

Ruby Rose speaks up about terrible working conditions on Batwoman set; WBTV slams her allegations. After ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose broke her silence for what seems to be the real reason why she left the show abruptly, she revealed on Instagram the harsh working conditions she had to face after she got an injury on set and it shocked many as to how terrible it was, however, answering the issue, Warner Bros. slams shut the accusations, calling it “revisionist history.”
TVLine

Batwoman's Camrus Johnson Weighs In on New Ruby Rose Kerfuffle: 'It Is VERY Hard to Be Fired When You're the Lead'

Batwing is wielding some Batzingers. Representing (hopefully) the last shoe to drop in this week’s Ruby Rose-colored drama, Batwoman‘s Camrus Johnson — who plays Luke Fox and whom Rose hinted at being an on-set leak — has shared his thoughts on the onetime No. 1’s ouster. “Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!” the actor tweeted late Wednesday night. “But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen. “[A] lot of lies were spread today,” Johnson added. “Just know...
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Releases Statement on Ruby Rose's Batwoman Comments

Warner Bros. Television has released an official statement disputing Ruby Rose's accusations about working conditions, and abuse by the producers and studio behind Batwoman. The series' former star claimed in a series of social media posts that she was effectively forced out of the show after raising concerns about safety on set following an injury she sustained during filming. In statements made to social media early this morning, Rose said she experienced unsafe and hostile working conditions, naming Batwoman producers, Warner Bros. executives, and co-stars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson in her story. Speculation has surrounded Rose's exit, which came at the end of the show's first season, with Rose's injury usually at the center of the speculation.
cgmagonline.com

Former Batwoman Ruby Rose Details Problems With Studio and Show

Warner Bros. Television is claiming their story is different regarding Rose’s exit from Batwoman. Ruby Rose — the former Batwoman star — writes on her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 20, ““I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again…And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.” The original story of Rose’s departure was believed to have been simply that the studio and the actor weren’t coming to an agreement on the direction of the show and there was too much “friction” on set. Rose also mentioned how they’ve struggled with mental health a lot on Instagram and wrote, ““I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life.” Then, continues to talk about their multiple suicide attempts. The main reason for their departure was left unclear for over a year, until now.
gamerevolution.com

Batwoman star Ruby Rose ‘did not quit,’ alleges mistreatment on set

Former Batwoman Ruby Rose has released allegations against various members of the team, also claiming that she “did not quit” the show. The former Batwoman lead, who played Kate Kane and left after the first season, calls out specific people in the CW and WBTV for the way they “abused” cast and crew — as well as allowing multiple terrible accidents on set, including to Rose herself, which she says she was not allowed time to recover from.
