Voter fraud is voter fraud and it doesn't matter what party you voted for. You should face the consequences. Since the 2020 election Texas' Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has emphasized that widespread voter fraud was going on throughout the country. He said he set aside one million dollars for tips that come in with hard evidence of voter fraud throughout the country. Looks like Dan finally had someone take him up on his offer. However, it's probably not what Dan was looking for.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO