For most hunters, a good chunk of each deer they shoot winds up being ground up and used for stuff like chili, tacos, and of course, burgers. Venison meat is low in fat and tends to crumble unless you cut it with fattier meat like pork or beef. Most people keep things simple with the burgers, and there is nothing wrong with that, but if you want to kick things up a notch and take your burger game to the next level, try out this recipe from Field Ethos Journal.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO