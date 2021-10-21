ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SheKnows

Beloved Soap Actress and Elvis Presley Co-Star Dead at 81

The industry has lost a woman of many talents. Join us as we take a moment to remember beloved actress Diane McBain, who passed away on Wednesday, December 21, at the age of 81. Writer Michael Gregg Michaud paid tribute to his “dear friend” by sharing a beautiful photo with McBain on social media.

