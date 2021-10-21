CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil dives $2, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil tumbled $2 on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the breaks on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Six years after former BP chief executive Bob Dudley said that “the industry needs to prepare for lower for longer,” a growing number of major investment banks now expect “higher for longer” oil prices. Rebounding global oil consumption amid tight supply—contrary to some forecasts last year that indicate demand may...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. oil price passes $85 as OPEC wary to increase crude supply

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1.6%, while global benchmark Brent also rallied. Saudi Arabia’s...
TRAFFIC
WANE-TV

GasBuddy: Prices at pump continue to rise, but relief could be in sight

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis

US Crude oil (WTI) prices tested above $84.00. Energy prices and COP26 climate conference remain at the forefront of risk sentiment. Coal shortages may further support oil prices as China struggles with supply. While the combination of reduced output from OPEC+ (The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Strong Probability of $100/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged up Tuesday, near multi-year highs as the market’s outlook remains tight given increasing fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., and only gradual increases in supply. By 8:45 AM ET (1245 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $84.16 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil keeps pushing higher, gold above $1,800

OPEC+ in no mood to take the heat out of the oil market. Oil prices are up around 1% at the start of the week, buoyed by comments from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman who pushed back at suggestions that output should be ramped up faster than currently planned. Governments around the world are clearly concerned about oil prices which naturally puts a target on the back of OPEC+ as the group is still pumping well below pre-pandemic levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Company#Crude Oil#Oil And Gas#Pdvsa#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Eia S#Rystad Energy
oilandgas360.com

Column-Oil prices soar, bullish hedge funds hold their nerve: Kemp

LONDON – Petroleum futures and options saw another influx of hedge fund inflows last week as renewed bullishness about output restrictions overcame concerns about the already-high level of prices. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 10 million barrels in the six most important futures and options...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jack1065.com

Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel by 0143 GMT, after gaining...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil drops ahead of stocks data, Iran talks

TOKYO (Oct 26): Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after rising earlier in the day and analysts said prices were set to sustain a rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products. Brent crude was down 5 cents at $85.94...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Financial World

Oil rallies into fresh multi-year peak amid Goldman forecast on Brent $90 a barrel

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had spiked to fresh multi-year highs with Brent zooming in its latest leg of blowout rally, as debarkations of a sharply deteriorating supply-crunch coupled with a solid fuel demand across major G20 economies, had buoyed up oil contracts’ prices, however, US crude ended the session lower after hitting an intra-session high of $85.40 a barrel, the strongest since October 1, 2014.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Brent oil 'scarcity premium' widens as $100 a barrel forecast

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The scarcity premium embedded in the structure of Brent crude oil futures has widened to the most since 2013 this week, a sign of the tight market underpinning oil's rally that pundits increasingly predict will push the market to $100 a barrel. The premium of...
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook: China’s intervention may not be enough

Crude oil price is trading above $85 amid the ongoing energy crisis. China's intervention to control coal prices may not be enough to cool the crunch. Investors will also be keen on this week's US stockpiles data. Crude oil price is trading above $85 amid the ongoing bullish outlook. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Canadian light oil demand jumps as refiners avoid gas dependence

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Canada’s oil sands are known for yielding some of the heaviest, most carbon-intensive oil in the world but it’s the light crude that the country produces that is most in demand at the moment. Refiners across the U.S. Gulf Coast, Midwest and Eastern Canada are seeking oil that’s...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on rising output, mild weather forecasts

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Tuesday after soaring almost 12% in the prior session as weeks of extremely volatile trade continue. Traders noted prices fell on rising output and forecasts for the weather to remain milder than normal through early November. Even though...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

DOE/EIA diesel price now up 30 cents in a month

With the latest increase in the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price, the benchmark used for fuel surcharges has tacked on more than 30 cents per gallon in just four weeks. The increase of 4.2 cents per gallon, bringing the price to $3.713 a gallon, would...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy