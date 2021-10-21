Valero Energy (VLO) Tops Q3 EPS by 37c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $19.25 billion. GUIDANCE:. General Electric sees...
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.53, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $2.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $517.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $506.75 million. Full-Year 2021 Guidance:. MSCI's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 ("Full-Year 2021") is based on assumptions...
Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) click here.
Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CIT Group (CIT) click here.
TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
