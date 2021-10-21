CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herc Holdings (HRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c; Reaffirms Full-year EBITDA of $870M-$890M

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shutterstock (SSTK) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c; Raises FY Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.84 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

O-I Glass (OI) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Offers Q4 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BancorpSouth (BXS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Trims FY Revenue Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CIT Group (CIT) Tops Q3 EPS by 76c

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CIT Group (CIT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Acquires Innovative Growers Equipment for $58M; Reports Prelim Q3 Results, Updates Full-Year Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Innovative Growers Equipment Inc. (“IGE”), a manufacturer of horticulture benches, racking and LED lighting systems. The addition of the IGE commercial equipment product range complements Hydrofarm’s existing lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS

