Herc Holdings (HRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c; Reaffirms Full-year EBITDA of $870M-$890M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Innovative Growers Equipment Inc. (“IGE”), a manufacturer of horticulture benches, racking and LED lighting systems. The addition of the IGE commercial equipment product range complements Hydrofarm’s existing lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products.
