Commentators: Corey “Provolone” Provus, and Mark “Frick” Helfrich. You might have seen that the Broncos had a pretty big win on Saturday, but it didn’t move them any closer to a division title. It didn’t move them further from one either though. What it MIGHT have done is finally given the Broncos the confidence to know their goals are still within reach, but they’ll be walking the knife’s edge the rest of the way. Their win on Saturday denied BYU a 3rd straight win over the Broncos, but there’s one team in the Mountain West that holds such a distinction...and we’ll see them this weekend on The Blue™. How bad do the Broncos want it?

BOISE, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO