Fukuoka, Japan - October 20, 2021 -- Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technology is a critical component of the IoT chips built in advanced technologies like 40nm. The NSCore OTP+, One-Time-Programmable Plus, NVM has the unique feature of being able to be re-programmed to address the potential changes in software late in the product development process. A standard OTP IP solution cannot be modified or re-programmed after the chip fabrication has been completed, while the NSCore OTP+ can. This feature can minimize the need to re-spin the fabrication of an IoT chip, which is critical in this new emerging market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO