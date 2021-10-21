KeyCorp (KEY) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO