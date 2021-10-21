CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook is Reportedly Changing its Name

By ADAMS NEWS
 5 days ago

The new name will be trying to shift Facebook’s focus to becoming a “metaverse company” rather than a...

Facebook whistleblower says riots and genocides are the ‘opening chapters’ if action isn’t taken

The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that events such as the 6 January US Capitol riot and genocides in Myanmar and Ethopia are the “opening chapters” of worse events if action is not taken against the social media company.Ms Haugen gave the warning while giving evidence to parliament ahead of the government’s development of an Online Harms Bill. “Engagement-based ranking prioritises and amplifies divisive, polarising content”, Ms Haugen said, adding that the company could make non-content-based choices that would sliver off half-percentage points of growth but “Facebook is unwilling to give up those slivers for our safety”.The “opening...
Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
The Latest – NBC News: Facebook says it is changing focus

Facebook is changing its focus. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the priority now is serving young adults. He admits that will take years but points out users will see changes to Instagram’s highlight reels a lot faster. During a call with investors yesterday, Zuckerberg also responded to a whistleblower leaking documents. He claimed it was “a coordinated effort to paint a false picture” of the company.
