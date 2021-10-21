Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the https://apnews.com/article/school-shootings-shootings-florida-ap-top-news-fl-state-wire-49734418df1e477681cf36b29faca7da">2018 Florida high school shooting massacre announced Thursday that he's joining the top ranks of an anti-gun violence group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year's midterm elections. Fred Guttenberg will be...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0