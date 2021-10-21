CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

edglentoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the https://apnews.com/article/school-shootings-shootings-florida-ap-top-news-fl-state-wire-49734418df1e477681cf36b29faca7da">2018 Florida high school shooting massacre announced Thursday that he's joining the top ranks of an anti-gun violence group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year's midterm elections. Fred Guttenberg will be...

Axios

Parkland father Fred Guttenberg joins anti-gun group

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, announced Thursday that he is joining an anti-gun violence group as a senior adviser. Why it matters: The announcement comes on the heels of Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

School District to Pay $25 Million to Parkland Shooting Victims

The families of the 17 people who were fatally shot at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, and nearly three dozen others who were wounded or traumatized, have reached a $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district, a lawyer representing some of the families said Tuesday.
PARKLAND, FL
praisedc.com

The Dads On Duty Group Helps Quell Violence At Louisiana High School

Tensions have flared among students attending Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, this week. Twenty-three arrests were made in just 24 hours after students from the school were caught engaging in several violent altercations on campus. According to Yahoo News, Southwood’s campus security and officials say they tried everything to help tame the sudden uptick of violent confrontations, but to no avail. Now a group of local fathers has stepped in to help amid the controversy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Click10.com

Parkland shooting victims’ families, Broward schools reach $25M settlement

PARKLAND, Fla. – The families of the victims of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland reached a $25 million settlement on Monday with Broward County Public Schools. In a civil lawsuit, the families of the 52 victims claim the Broward County School District’s...
PARKLAND, FL
Stoneman Douglas
Joe Biden
Fred Guttenberg
Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Beast

The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

Paul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”. Walker tells The...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY

